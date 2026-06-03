More than 400 ovens with glass doors have exploded in the US, Consumer Reports warns

A safety alert has been issued by a consumer rights organization due to over 400 cases of exploding glass doors on electric and gas ovens reported to the Consumer Product Safety Commission in a 15-month period.

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More than 40 people were injured in incidents involving the exploding glass between January 2025 and March 2026, with the issue appearing to affect models from a range of manufacturers.

The problem typically occurs in used models that are four-to-six years old, often after warranties have expired.

The cause of the issue is still unknown, with reports of glass shattering without warning in ovens that are both switched off and in use.

Almost 70 percent of the incidents involved Frigidaire appliances but reports involving GE, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and a few others were also found.

Samsung is the only company concerned that offers free repairs to address the issue, even if the warranty of the device in question has expired.

Experts recommend precautions such as ensuring oven racks are firmly pushed in and avoiding using the oven door as a shelf for heavy items.

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