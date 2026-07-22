More Americans report shoplifting as inflation climbs, survey finds

A recent study found that 30% of Americans admitted to shoplifting this year, up from 24% in 2024, with many attributing their actions to financial strain caused by inflation.

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The research, done by Lending Tree, revealed that 90% of shoplifters cited affordability concerns and the broader economy as driving factors for their thefts, with necessities like food and personal hygiene products being the most commonly stolen items.

Large retailers like Walmart were identified as popular targets for shoplifting due to factors like accessibility and anonymity.

However, experts warn that the short-term gains of shoplifting can lead to long-term consequences, such as legal fees and difficulty in securing future opportunities.

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