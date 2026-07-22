Monkey sightings prompt safety advisory in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — An unusual alert for you if you live in or visit Mount Dora.

The city says that monkeys keep popping up. There have been several sightings, leading police to share this photo.

Monkey sightings in Mount Dora City officials issues safety alert after several monkey sightings in Mount Dora, Fla. (Mount Dora Police Deparment)

Officials are asking the public not to try to interact with the monkeys or give them food.

Not only can it be dangerous, it is illegal to feed them under Florida law and could result in fines.

Residents are also advised to keep children and pets out of potential harm’s way.

“Wild monkeys may carry diseases and can become aggressive, biting or scratching if they feel threatened or are attracted to food. If you encounter the monkey, give it plenty of space and allow it to move through the area on its own,” the city advised on its Facebook page.

Officials said their intent is to keep both the public and the animals safe.

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