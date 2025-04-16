‘Mistakes were made,’ admits Hope Florida Foundation chairman amid controversy over $10M payout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Josh Hay, chairman of the Casey DeSantis-backed welfare assistance program Hope Florida, admitted under oath that “mistakes were made” regarding the program’s failure to report meeting minutes, as controversy mounts over a $10 million payout.

This $10 million receipt is currently under investigation, as critics claim there was no transparency concerning where the money went — not towards "supporting local organizations and investments that drive sustainable solutions for Florida’s families" as the program’s website states is its central mission, but to organizations waging a massive anti-marijuana campaign, as revealed in accusations made by House Health Care Budget Chairman Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola.

The money, which the foundation received from Centene, the state’s largest Medicaid managed-care provider, was split in two, with $5 million each going to Secure Flordia’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs. Both groups are associated with the campaign to stop the implementation of Amendment 3, Florida’s marijuana legalization initiative, and received the donations while actively contributing to Keep Florida Clean, a political committee headed by recently appointed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Andrade accused Hope Florida representatives of “us[ing] Medicaid money to pay for campaign activity,” and insinuated that Uthmeier acted illegally when moving the money from the Medicaid settlement through the Keep Florida Clean foundation to assist in defeating Amendment 3’s implementation. Andrade also required Josh Hay to testify under oath regarding the $10 million, probing the chairman about Hope Florida’s record keeping, as well as whether the Medicaid grant had been handled erroneously.

To this question, Hay responded: “I had no reason to believe there was anything odd about those grants. … Like all of you, I am eager to understand how these funds were utilized to enhance oversight and accountability."

Hay admitted that, in light of public reporting, it was made evident that “mistakes were made. There are lapses in reporting procedures,” he said. “The foundation was not provided with the staffing support necessary to ensure all matters were being quickly and appropriately handled.”

Hay assured Andrade and other attendees that the organization will be hosting a board meeting this Thursday to address a variety of issues, including missing federal tax reports and the structure of the foundation.

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the growing controversy and the attacks being levied against First Lady Casey DeSantis, saying he attributes the criticism to those with underlying political agendas, and that the vitriol stems from an effort to undermine Hope Florida’s success.

“I think it’s really sad to see manufactured smears against the First Lady and the program that’s Hope Florida,” DeSantis said.

Although Casey DeSantis did not directly address the attacks when taking the podium, she did defend the foundation and its efforts to reduce Floridians’ reliance on government assistance.

“From my perspective, it’s really an honor, and it’s a privilege to be in this position, to be able to help people in need,” she said. “It’s one that I approach with much humility, and it’s one that I’m going to keep fighting for every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Casey DeSantis is not, however, listed as an officer of the nonprofit, according to Florida state records. Records from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, where, as of 2024, “anyone who solicits donations in or from Florida [are required] to register with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and to renew annually,” do not include any documents from the Hope Florida Foundation.

