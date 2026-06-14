Missing endangered man last seen in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford put out an alert Saturday for a “missing and endangered” man.

Mark A. Nelson, 18, was last seen on Sunday, June 7, in the 2700 block of South Orlando Drive.

Authorities believe Nelson is traveling on foot.

The Sanford Police Department considers Nelson endangered due to a mental health diagnosis.

He is known to travel between the areas of Wesley Chapel.

Nelson is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Nelson has a semicolon tattoo on his left wrist and a hand tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing red shorts with an Aztec design and a black shirt with an American Sign Language design. It is unknown if he was wearing shoes.

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