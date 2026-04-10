WINTER PARK, Fla. — A longtime Winter Park staple is getting ready to close its doors.

After more than 80 years in business, Miller’s Hardware on Fairbanks is shutting down.

The family-run store has been serving the community since 1945.

Miller’s Hardware in Winter Park to shut down after more than 80 years

Channel 9 spoke with the manager about what led to the decision after decades of success.

“It was going to be fourth generation the whole reason the store is closing is because the fourth generation passed away, he was 29 years old,” said store manager Bob Canfield. “There’s no one to go on an i know it’s a big impact to the community, but we want to thank everyone for all the years of support.”

The store plans to remain open for another 8 to 12 weeks as it works to sell off its inventory.

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