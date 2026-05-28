Military and local employees enjoy free ZooTampa admission this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park is offering free admission this summer to local community workers and active-duty military members.

The promotion runs from May 25 through Sept. 7.

ZooTampa said complimentary admission is available for Hillsborough County government employees, City of Tampa team members, Hillsborough County Schools teachers and active-duty military personnel.

Eligible county and city employees, along with teachers, can receive free admission by showing a valid employee ID at the ticket window.

They can also receive 25% off general admission tickets for up to four guests.

Active-duty military members can receive complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents by showing a valid military ID.

The summer promotion is part of ZooTampa’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday and is meant to thank local and national service members.

“ZooTampa is proud to pay tribute to our community heroes who work diligently to make our county and city such a wonderful place to live and work,” ZooTampa CEO Joe Couceiro said.

Zoo officials said guests are also encouraged to visit the new Florida Waters area, which features aquatic wildlife including manatees, otters and stingrays.

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