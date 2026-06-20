MCSO investigates two burglaries in Ocala Highlands area

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two residential burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of June 18, 2026, in the Ocala Highlands area.

According to deputies, the suspect entered two occupied homes between 1 am and 5 am.

During one of the incidents, the suspect took cash and prescription medications. In the other home, the suspect was confronted by a homeowner and then fled the scene, according to MCSO

The suspect in both burglaries was described as wearing all-black clothing and a face covering.

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents in the Ocala Highlands area to review any security camera footage from between the hours of the incident. Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious that morning is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-671-3847.

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