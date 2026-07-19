Mayor Demings announces Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings has announced the members of the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force. This newly formed group is charged with making funding recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners and the Tourist Development Council.

Former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin and Lift Orlando President Eddy Moratin will co-chair the task force.

The task force includes the following members:

Sergio Alvarez, Orange County Representative, District 5

Rishi Bagga, Orange County Representative, District 4

Kimberly Buchheit, City of Apopka

Chip Byers, Orange County Representative, District 1

Tom Callan, Orange County Representative, District 3

Pete Clarke, City of Belle Isle

Eric Clinton, United Here Local 362

Tina Demostene, City of Edgewood

Joe Dunn, Orange County Representative, District 1

Sarah Elbadri, Orange County Representative, District 6

Doug Gomber, City of Ocoee

Vance Guthrie, City of Maitland

Adrienne Jackson, Town of Eatonville

Thomas Lin, Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Christopher Maier, OEP Representative

Ed McKinney, City of Winter Garden

David Mink, The Pride Chamber

Christine Moore, Former Orange County Commissioner, Orange County Representative, District 2

Chris Mueller, I-Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce

Arnaldo Oliveras, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Tico Perez, Orange County Representative, District 3

Michael Poole, City of Winter Park

Fred Robinson, Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council

Michael Santos, Orange County Representative, District 4

Paul Shelton, African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida

Robert Smith, Town of Windermere

Steve Stanford, Town of Oakland

Sam Stark, Orange County Representative, District 6

Jill Vaughan, City of Orlando

Ella Wood, Orange County Representative, District 5

The task force’s funding recommendations will be made in accordance with Florida Statute 125.0104.

The first task force meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 9:00 am. It will take place in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers at the Orange County Administration Building.

Subsequent meetings will be held at the Orange County Innovation Center, located at 7149 W. Colonial Drive.

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