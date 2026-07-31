Massive fire destroys Kissimmee pawn shop, 45 firefighters battle blaze on Vine Street

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A massive fire completely destroyed Simple Pawn & Jewelry on West Vine Street Saturday morning, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and causing major traffic disruptions during rush hour.

The Kissimmee Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 6 a.m. According to officials, it took 45 firefighters and more than a dozen trucks to bring the intense blaze under control. The effort was so significant that crews attacked the flames from both the ground and the air using ladder trucks.

One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion while battling the high temperatures and was treated on-site by medics. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters faced several obstacles as they worked to contain the fire. Crews had to use saws to cut through metal bars on the windows to gain access to the building, sending sparks flying in the process. Additionally, because the business sells firearms, there was a heightened concern that live ammunition inside the store could explode due to the extreme heat.

Drone footage from Channel 9’s “Drone 9” showed the sheer scale of the incident. The smoke cloud was visible for miles and was thick enough to impact aircraft attempting to land at the nearby Gateway Airport.

The location of the fire on Vine Street, one of the busiest roads in the area, caused significant backups. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down from N. Hoagland Boulevard to Armstrong Boulevard, forcing commuters to find alternate routes during the morning rush.

Local residents who pass the shop daily expressed shock at seeing the building engulfed in flames.

“We passed this literally every single day on our way to work. So seeing it right now burning down is actually crazy,” said resident Kimberly Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, like many others, is eager to learn what caused the destruction. “I want to know how it started. What happened?” she asked.

Officials confirmed that the building was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As for the customers who had items held as collateral in the pawn shop, it is unclear how those losses will be handled. Business owners typically carry insurance for such incidents, but details regarding reimbursement or loan forgiveness have not yet been released.

Vine Street remains closed as crews continue to work safely at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

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