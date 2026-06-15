Marion County commuters face traffic changes as SW 66th Street bridge closes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, June 15, commuters in Marion County will notice changes in traffic patterns as the SW 66th Street bridge over I-75 is closed for reconstruction. This important project is part of the Moving I-75 Forward initiative and will likely take about a year to complete.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says drivers can expect the bridge to reopen in summer 2027, making travel smoother for everyone.

During the bridge closure, drivers crossing I-75 will be directed to use the SW 43rd Street bridge.

Eastbound drivers can detour onto State Road 200 or north onto SW 40th Avenue. They will then turn right onto SW 43rd Street Road, cross the bridge, and turn right onto SW 27th Avenue.

Westbound drivers can go north on SW 27th Avenue, left onto SW 43rd Street Road, and west across the bridge.

From there, they can turn left onto SW 40th Avenue or continue to State Road 200 and turn left.

The new SW 66th Street bridge will then offer 21 feet, 3 inches of clearance above I-75. This is nearly five feet more clearance than the current bridge.

Improvements to the overall project include adding an auxiliary lane in both directions of I-75.

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