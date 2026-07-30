Marion County man faces 81 additional felonies over child abuse material

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County sex-crimes suspect now faces 81 additional felony charges after investigators said a search of his phone uncovered extensive child sexual abuse material.

Richard Leroy Kohn III, 21, has been held without bond at the Marion County Jail since his initial arrest on May 28.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Kohn now faces:

20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to promote

20 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child

12 counts of transmitting child sexual abuse material

Nine counts of possessing pornographic images involving sexual activity with animals

Investigators said the additional charges were filed after a forensic examination of Kohn’s cellphone.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found images and videos involving prepubescent children, the original victim and identifiable juveniles from Marion and surrounding counties.

Detectives also allegedly found evidence that Kohn recorded sexual abuse material involving a juvenile and sent the files to other people.

Because of the nature of the material and evidence that some of it was self-produced, investigators believe Kohn may have additional unidentified victims.

The initial investigation began May 28 after a school resource officer learned that a student had reported engaging in sexual activity with Kohn.

The victim’s mother found explicit photographs, videos and messages that Kohn allegedly sent through Snapchat, according to investigators.

Deputies said the messages had been exchanged for at least a year. The victim told investigators that she met Kohn in 2024 while walking in her neighborhood and that the two had sex multiple times.

Investigators said messages showed Kohn was planning to meet the victim again. Detectives took control of the victim’s Snapchat account and continued communicating with him.

According to the original arrest affidavit, Kohn agreed to meet at a RaceTrac on State Road 200 in Marion County. Detectives arrested him after he arrived at the planned meeting location.

Kohn was initially charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and one count of interfering with child custody.

Investigators said Kohn denied knowing the victim after his arrest. He requested an attorney when detectives asked for his Snapchat username, ending the interview.

Anyone with information about Kohn or other potential victims is asked to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Lowder at 352-351-6408.

The charges against Kohn remain allegations unless proven in court.

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