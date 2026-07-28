Marion County kidnapping suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Marion County girl has died following a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jason Castillo, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday.

Investigators say Castillo abducted the girl from her home sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Authorities launched an extensive search before locating Castillo’s SUV hours later in Belleview.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, bringing it to a halt after a pursuit.

According to investigators, a shootout followed after the vehicle was disabled.

Castillo was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment, where deputies said he later died.

The 13-year-old girl was safely recovered and is now with the authorities.

Back at the victim’s neighborhood, crime scene tape remained around the girl’s home hours after the reported kidnapping.

A neighbor said she did not know the victim well but was shocked by the heavy law enforcement presence.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

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