Marion County firefighter injured in structure fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County firefighter was injured while fighting a structure fire on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters said the firefighter was taken to a local trauma hospital.
Firefighters said the injury happened while units responded to a structure fire near 18000 S.E. 20th Place in Silver Springs.
Firefighters said crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Marion County Fire Rescue said it will provide updates as more information is known.
