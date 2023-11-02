Marion County firefighter injured in structure fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County firefighter was injured while fighting a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said the firefighter was taken to a local trauma hospital.

Firefighters said the injury happened while units responded to a structure fire near 18000 S.E. 20th Place in Silver Springs.

Firefighters said crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Marion County Fire Rescue said it will provide updates as more information is known.

