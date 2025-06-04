Man wanted in Cocoa shootout that injured toddler captured

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. — The man Brevard County deputies were searching for in connection to a May 13 shootout is now in custody.

Deputies have been trying to track down Lynnard Semaj Woods. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he was captured in Canaveral Groves.

The sheriff said when authorities arrived to arrest him, he surrendered without incident.

A toddler was hit by a butter in that shootout outside Cocoa Meat and Produce on Burnett Road. The child survived.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group