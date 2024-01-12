Man shot Wednesday night in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man is recovering after someone shot him in the Hunters Creek neighborhood.

Deputies responded to Islamorada Drive near Sierra Vista Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Orange County shooting investigation Islamorada Drive in Hunters Creek. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was there as they collected evidence outside a home on Islamorada Drive.

Investigators said the 36-year-old victim was shot by a known suspect.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to OCSO.

Deputies said they have made contact with the suspect.

Reporter Q McCray is working to learn the relationship between the suspect and victim and what led to the shooting.

