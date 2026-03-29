Man found stabbed in Orange County, investigation underway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing incident in the 1800 block of Firwood Court.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound.

The man was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to reports.

The situation has led to the detention of one individual, though details remain scarce as the investigation continues.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group