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Man found stabbed in Orange County, investigation underway

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Police lights at a crime scene (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing incident in the 1800 block of Firwood Court.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound.

The man was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to reports.

The situation has led to the detention of one individual, though details remain scarce as the investigation continues.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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