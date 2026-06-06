Man convicted of murdering 85-year-old accused in second senior attack

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man serving life in prison for the murder of an 85-year-old woman last year is back in the county jail tonight amid accusations he attacked another senior citizen.

Ronald Davis, 56, was accused of pretending to be a police officer, forcing his way into the home of a wheelchair-bound 80-year-old and shoving the man to the ground and beating him in Pine Hills in 2024.

Investigators said Davis then rummaged through the home and pawned the items at a local pawn store, which is how they managed to track him down and connect him to the attack.

Family members identified the victim as Rene Munoz. They said his health declined following the attack and he died a few months later.

The family members, including Munoz’s son and grandson, were unaware of Davis’ arrest Friday before WFTV knocked on their door. They said they knew he was the attacker after reviewing security camera footage from the home and seeing news of Davis’ arrest on the news a few months later.

That arrest was for the murder of Lucy Curl. Investigators reported several similarities, including that Davis posed as a community service officer. In that case, he beat Curl with a candy dish, forcing doctors to put Curl into a medically induced coma. She died a few days after the attack.

“It was like for no reason, because why would you go to somebody’s house… especially somebody that’s a lot older,” Brian Gallo, Munoz’s grandson, said. “You sit on a wheelchair, like, why are you gonna beat him?”

Davis, who was released from prison in June 2025 after serving a 15-year sentence for assault and burglary, is now accused of three different sets of crimes between his release and arrest. He was also convicted of burglarizing an unoccupied home one street over from Curl’s, stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Davis is facing three new charges for Munoz’s attack, including a first-degree felony. Gallo said the family looked forward to facing Davis in court.

Davis’ next appearance is scheduled for June 12.

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