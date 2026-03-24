Man charged for break-in, toe-sucking incident

A California man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home and sucking on her toes while she slept.

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Christian Solorio, 28, had been harassing the victim at her workplace and showing up multiple times a day for over a year before the incident.

“Solorio first saw the victim at her work and immediately became obsessed with her,” the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

He broke into her home in May and licked and bit her toes.

The frightened woman woke up and calmly spoke with her stalker while her family arrived to help her.

They quickly called 911, leading to his arrest and a felony charge.

Solorio received a six-year, eight-month prison sentence and is also facing federal charges related to drug trafficking.

Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos said the victim did everything she could to avoid her stalker before the attack.

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