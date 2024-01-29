Man arrested after 2 men found dead in a home, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in custody after deputies found two men dead in a home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said they were called to a home on Tucker Avenue for a death investigation Saturday around 10 p.m.
According to a news release, the two men were discovered with obvious signs of trauma.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Rafael Cantarero, left the scene but returned and was arrested.
Read: Flagler man faces charges for “random attack,” slashing someone with a knife
He faces two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon.
Rafael Cantarero is currently at the Orange County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said it is early in the investigation, and they have not identified the victims yet.
See a map of the location below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group