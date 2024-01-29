Man arrested after 2 men found dead in a home, Orange County deputies say

News

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in custody after deputies found two men dead in a home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Tucker Avenue for a death investigation Saturday around 10 p.m.

According to a news release, the two men were discovered with obvious signs of trauma.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Rafael Cantarero, left the scene but returned and was arrested.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon.

Rafael Cantarero is currently at the Orange County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said it is early in the investigation, and they have not identified the victims yet.

