News

Man accused of recording child in Walt Disney World resort bathroom

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Clayton Snider Deputies identified the suspect as Clayton Snider, 22, of Kentucky. (Orange County Jail)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was accused last month of recording a young boy inside the bathroom of a Walt Disney World resort.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said the 10-year-old boy told his parents that a man took pictures of him while he was using the bathroom at Disney’s Grant Floridian Resort and Spa on Oct. 6.

Deputies identified the suspect as Clayton Snider, 22, of Kentucky.

Read: Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud trial

When deputies arrived and searched Snider’s phone, they said they found a video of a young boy using the restroom in the hidden and recently deleted items on Snider’s phone.

Snider was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

Read: Florida’s special session begins Monday morning

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!