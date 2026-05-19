Maitland residents concerned over large sinkhole

MAITLAND, Fla. — Crews carried out a test Monday on a sinkhole that opened up on North Wymore Road in Maitland.

Crews said they filled the hole with water and watched to see if the sinkhole holds the water and for how long, which will determine what repairs to make.

Despite the test, residents Channel 9 spoke with were not happy.

“Does it concern you as a homeowner?” Channel 9 asked a nearby resident. “Hm, yes, yes it does.”

Car after car was turned around Monday after they were met with “road closed” signs at Wymore Road.

A roughly 20-foot-wide sinkhole formed underneath both lanes of the road Friday.

For the residents of the Maitland Club neighborhood who live off of the road, they said they feel uneasy over the damage and construction right behind their homes.

“We’ve been here for 30 years, and we have never had anything like this happen before,” one resident said.

The section of roadway will remain closed for the time being as crews monitor the opening and plan how it’s going to be repaired.

The Orange County Public Works department told us the sinkhole has not been declared stable yet.

For drivers, it’s created a major inconvenience.

“You have to go all the way around Ornell all the way out to Maitland Ave.,” a resident said. “If you have to go to school, people can’t get to the schools. Orangewood can’t get their people. It’s blocking the traffic here at Maitland Club.”

Some neighborhood residents said they are actually considering selling their homes and moving because of fear of other underlying issues.

At this time there is no timeline for when repairs will be made and the road will reopen.

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