Main hurricane-tracking satellite is out until further notice

The GOES-19 weather satellite is currently down, impacting meteorologists during hurricane season.

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NOAA Engineers are working to recover the satellite and determine the cause of the anomaly.

The satellite’s data is crucial for detecting tropical waves, lightning strikes, ocean temperatures, and forecasting wildfire smoke.

It’s also the main instrument used to identify if waves are strengthening as they move over the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf.

READ: 2 areas being watched for possible tropical development

NOAA may rely on backup satellites like GOES-16 and GOES-18 in the meantime.

JPSS satellites can also provide valuable high-resolution snapshots for monitoring weather patterns.

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