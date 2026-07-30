Magic’s Ryan DeVos talks new season, new coach and a Major Pickleball Tournament at Disney

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Orlando Magic co-owner Ryan DeVos is optimistic about the team’s future as preparations continue for the upcoming NBA season. In an interview with WDBO, DeVos discussed the Magic’s new head coach and the excitement surrounding the organization heading into a new chapter. When asked about the team’s leadership change, DeVos expressed confidence in the hire, saying, “I think we got our guy.”

The conversation then turned to pickleball, where DeVos serves as an owner of the Orlando Squeeze. This weekend, ESPN Wide World of Sports will host the final Major League Pickleball event of the season, bringing some of the sport’s top players to Central Florida. DeVos said, “We’re excited to partner with Disney....we’ve got some of the top names in pickleball out there.”

Anez noted that one of the biggest draws is how accessible and approachable players are during tournaments, giving spectators an opportunity to interact with many of the sport’s biggest stars.

Listen to the full interview fro Orlando’s Morning News below:

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