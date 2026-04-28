Magic win Game 4, take 3-1 series lead over Pistons

, Fla. — The Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 94-88 Monday night in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Magic can clinch in Game 5 Wednesday night in Detroit. If the Pistons extend the series, Game 6 is set for Friday at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Orlando hasn’t won a playoff series in sixteen years.

Desmond Bane had a team-high 22 points for the Magic and hit five triples. He hit seven triples in Game 3 back on Saturday.

Jamal Cain was brilliant off the bench for Orlando and held Cade Cunningham to 7/23 from the floor.

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