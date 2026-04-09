Magic top Timberwolves to keep hopes of Top 6 seed alive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-120 Wednesday night at the Kia Center in their regular season home finale.

The Magic (44-36) wrap up the regular season with road trips Friday to Chicago and Sunday to Boston. The game against the Celtics has been elevated to a 6:00 tipoff on ESPN.

Orlando can still reach a Top 6 seed if they win out, but they will need some help. Their playoff destination will be solidified late Sunday night.

In Wednesday’s win against a Minnesota team that rested most of their starters, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 20 points.

Desmond Bane added 18 points and Franz Wagner had 17 points. Franz went down with an injury in the third quarter, but returned to action.

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