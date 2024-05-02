Magic look to regroup and even the series at home after tough game 5 loss on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. — After going back and forth most of the night, the Magic fell short on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-104.

Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with a playoff career high 39 points.

The Magic’s three-point woes on the road continued as they shot 9 for 31 from behind the arc on Tuesday.

Their defense, which is what the team is built on and known for this season, allowed the Cavs to score over 100 points for the first time all series.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

Despite their struggles from three and the defense playing abnormally subpar, the Magic still had the game in their hands down two, with under a minute to go as Franz Wagner drove in for a layup but was met at the rim by Cavs forward Evan Mobley who blocked the shot.

The Magic now have their back against the wall with a crucial game 6 at home at the Kia Center.

“Go home and take care of home. It doesn’t become a series until the home team loses”, Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Read: Widespread, scattered showers & some storms possible this evening

“We need to come out Friday ready to go, cause we’re not ready to go home. We’re excited to play in front of the home fans again and have a chance to force it to a game 7,” Paolo Banchero said.

Magic and Cavs tip-off game 6 at the Kia Center at 7 p.m.

Read: Apple working on a fix for bug causing iPhone alarm issues

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group