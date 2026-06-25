Magic draft Izaiyah Nelson at No. 51 in second round

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic traded back in the second round and drafted Izaiyah Nelson with the No. 51 overall pick Wednesday night in the NBA Draft.

Orlando was slated to draft at No. 46, but traded those picks to Washington for the No. 51 and No. 60 pick on Wednesday night. The Magic traded away the No. 60 pick to Milwaukee for cash and kept No. 51 to draft Nelson.

After playing three seasons at Arkansas State, Nelson transferred to USF in Tampa and was named the 2025-26 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

In the Bulls’ NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, Nelson scored 22 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

From the University of South Florida 🤘



The @OrlandoMagic have selected @IzaiyahN with the 51st pick in the 2026 NBA Draft ‼️ pic.twitter.com/RszDsuNFcZ — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) June 25, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group