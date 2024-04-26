Magic cruise to a 121-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

ORLANDO, Fla. — In their first home playoff since 2019 the Magic steamrolled to a 121-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The crowd at the Kia Center was electric as the Magic took their first lead in the series going up 16-14 late in the first.

“I’ve said it all year, and I’ll say it again. Our fanbase is incredible. The energy in this building was absolutely spectacular” said head coach Jamahl Mosley.

After one more lead change between the teams the Magic took a 24-21 lead and never looked back.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both finished the first quarter with 10 points as the Magic took a 31-21 after the quarter.

Banchero kept his scoring going into the second as he finished the quarter with nine more points ending the half with 19.

The Magic one of the better defensive teams in the league played like it tonight keeping the Cavs under 40% from the feild and holding them just over 80 points.

Donovan Mitchell the Cavs leading scorer was held to just 13 points on the night, when he had 30 in game one and 23 in game two.

Paolo did not stop his offensive barrage as he went five for eight in the third going for 12 points including teo three pointers ending the game with 31 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

“He does not let a make or a miss rattle what he’s doing. You saw the results down the stretch, he was fantastic,” Mosley on Banchero’s performance.

The Magic secured their first playoff home win since 2011 and look to even up the series Saturday at 1 p.m. for game 4.

