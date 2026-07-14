Long time play-by-play voice of the Orlando Magic, David Steele, to retire

ORLANDO, Fla. — After 37 seasons, David Steele will hang up his microphone as the lead play-by-play voice for the Orlando Magic. That according to a press release by the team on Tuesday.

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Steele was named the play-by-play voice for the team’s radio broadcasts back in the inaugural season of 1989 before taking on the same role on the TV side in 1998.

“You can’t have a memory of Orlando Magic basketball without David Steele’s voice being a part of it,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan Devos.

David Steele, who spent 37 seasons as the play-by-play voice of Orlando Magic basketball, both on television and radio, has announced his retirement.



Thank you for all the memories and congratulations on an incredible career, David. We wish you and your family nothing but the… pic.twitter.com/ajBLnykdi0 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 14, 2026

Before taking on the role in Orlando, Steele spent 7 seasons in Gainesville doing play-by-play for Florida Gator basketball and football. Originally from Jacksonville, Steele’s career began as sports directory at WJHG-TV in Panama City.

In a video statement shared to social media, Steele said, “Even though I am confident that I have picked the right time to put down the Magic microphone, I just wanted to give a big thank you to you, the fans, for all of your support throughout the years. Both for the team and for me.”

In the same release, the Orlando Magic also announced that long time sideline reporter and director of broadcasting Dante Marchitelli will be taking over as play-by-play lead.

To read the full team release, click here.

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