Local theater blames ‘The Odyssey’ director for blurry views before backtracking

MAITLAND, Fla. — ‘The Odyssey’, the latest epic adapted to screen by director Christopher Nolan, topped the world-wide box office over the weekend with over $264 million. But locally, it turned into a real odyssey for movie goers.

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The Enzian Theater in Maitland debuted their 70mm capabilities this weekend with the blockbuster, joining only 10 other theaters in the state capable of projecting the movie in that format.

But what was supposed to be a step forward for the art-house theater known for hosting the Florida Film Festival, turned into a series of mistakes, starting with the debut of the movie.

According to movie goers, the projection of the movie was out of focus with one commenter on the Orlando subreddit saying that, “...half the film did not have proper focus...”.

Another attendee stated that when they attended a note had been posted stating:

ATTENTION: There are moments of this film that may appear out of focus. This is not a defect of the film print or issue with projection. Thank you for your understanding! — -Thanks, The Management

After continued complaints, and comparisons to other 70mm projections, it was realized it with was an issue with the projection. The Enzian issuing a retraction via email to movie goers offering a free movie ticket and some concessions to a future viewing of the movie if any of those movie goers were dissatisfied with their experience.

Since the debut, their have been no complaints about the quality of the projection or the movie itself.

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