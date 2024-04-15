Local lawmakers react to the Iranian Drone attacks

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s Iranian drone strikes on Israel has put more pressure on Congress to act. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to bring an aid package for Israel to the floor for a vote this week.

Central Florida lawmakers are weighing in.

“Congress really has to step up to fill in the gap,” said Florida Representative Randy Fine. “Imagine if America had been attacked with 300 missiles and drones, Only a lunatic would say you shouldn’t respond.”

As the only Jewish-Republican in the state legislature, the drone attacks feel personal. Representative Fine is bashing the way President Joe Biden has dealt with the situation thus far. It’s a stance many Republicans have had since the war between Israel and Gaza began.

Read: Deputies: Suspect in Wildwood kidnapping elbowed an elderly women at a Publix parking lot

Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani, who is Iranian-American, has taken a more reserved position.

After the drone strike -- Rep. Eskamani tweeted:

This is incredibly scary. Praying for the safety of innocent people and advocating for immediate de-escalation and ceasefire. We do not need more wars. Period. https://t.co/kf1NgrIiir — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) April 13, 2024





U.S Representative Maxwell Frost will be able to vote on an aid package. He’s calling for de-escalation:

I’m relieved to see minimal damage from Iran’s attack on Israel last night and have those hurt in my prayers. Shows why a good defensive apparatus saves lives and is important.



I agree with President Biden’s current assessment of next steps, no one should want this to spiral… — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) April 14, 2024

The Jewish Democratic Council of America and the Republican Jewish Coalition have also called on Congress asking for aid.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group