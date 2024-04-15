News

Local lawmakers react to the Iranian Drone attacks

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s Iranian drone strikes on Israel has put more pressure on Congress to act. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to bring an aid package for Israel to the floor for a vote this week.

Central Florida lawmakers are weighing in.

“Congress really has to step up to fill in the gap,” said Florida Representative Randy Fine. “Imagine if America had been attacked with 300 missiles and drones, Only a lunatic would say you shouldn’t respond.”

As the only Jewish-Republican in the state legislature, the drone attacks feel personal. Representative Fine is bashing the way President Joe Biden has dealt with the situation thus far. It’s a stance many Republicans have had since the war between Israel and Gaza began.

Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani, who is Iranian-American, has taken a more reserved position.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America and the Republican Jewish Coalition have also called on Congress asking for aid.

