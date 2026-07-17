Local favorites Chef’s Table and Tasting Room to move to downtown bond building

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Chef’s Table and The Tasting Room plan to relocate and expand into the historic Bond Building in downtown Winter Garden.

The Tasting Room will move into 2 W. Plant St., at the corner of Plant and Main streets, while The Chef’s Table will operate next door at 12 W. Plant St.

Both restaurants are expected to open in their new locations in mid-2027. They will remain open at their current location inside the Edgewater Hotel until the move.

Plans for the new spaces include a larger kitchen, expanded dining rooms, second-floor private dining and event areas, and more covered outdoor seating.

The restaurants were founded in 2008 by Kevin and Laurie Tarter and have operated in downtown Winter Garden for 18 years.

The Bond Building, originally known as the Dillard & Boyd Building, was built in 1912 and is described as the oldest brick building in Winter Garden’s historic district.

The restaurants’ current management team will remain in place, and the expansion is expected to create additional jobs. Hiring details and more information about the openings will be announced later.

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