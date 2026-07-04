Lightning strike at Fort Myers Beach results in 1 fatality, 2 hospitalizations

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a lightning strike at Fort Myers Beach, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District.

Fire crews responded to the scene and found one person unresponsive. A bystander had already begun CPR and deployed an automated external defibrillator before firefighters arrived.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene, the fire district said.

Two other people were transported to a hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The fire district is asking the public to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

Officials are also reminding residents and visitors to monitor weather conditions and seek shelter immediately if thunder is heard or lightning is seen.

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