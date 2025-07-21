Local

Lake Mary Little League wins third straight state championship with 10-0 victory

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Lake Mary Little League (Lake Mary Little League/Lake Mary Little League)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League has held the state championship for the third consecutive year, beating Bayshore 10 to 0.

The victory was highlighted by the third inning where Lake Mary scored seven runs.

With this win, Lake Mary Little League advances to the regional tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

If they win the regional tournament, it would mean a return to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, where the team won last year as the first Florida team to win the title.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!