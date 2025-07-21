Lake Mary Little League wins third straight state championship with 10-0 victory

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League has held the state championship for the third consecutive year, beating Bayshore 10 to 0.

The victory was highlighted by the third inning where Lake Mary scored seven runs.

With this win, Lake Mary Little League advances to the regional tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

If they win the regional tournament, it would mean a return to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, where the team won last year as the first Florida team to win the title.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group