Lake Mary heading to the Little League Softball World Series after win

Lake Mary is headed back to the Little League Softball World Series after defeating North Carolina 3-1 to win the Southeast Regional for the second straight year.

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Florida took an early lead in the first inning before adding two crucial insurance runs in the fourth, highlighted by RBI hits from Avery Little and Ousley.

North Carolina mounted a late rally in the sixth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate after an RBI double by Allee Scott Gaddis, but Lake Mary closed the door.

Pitcher Chloe Cheek tossed another complete game, striking out nine while allowing just one run on five hits to secure the victory.

After another dramatic postseason run, Lake Mary heads to the World Series as the Southeast champions once again.

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