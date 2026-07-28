Lake County residents call for removal of Flock license plate cameras

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County residents called on commissioners today to remove Flock automatic license plate reader cameras, arguing the technology risks abuse and infringes on constitutional rights.

During a 9 a.m. commission meeting, residents, including Miranda Brenton and James Friend, said public safety and civil liberties should not be treated as competing priorities, warning that such tools “enable too much abuse.”

The debate comes as the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office suspended its use of the cameras last week after a deputy was accused of using collected data to track her husband’s ex.

While some gubernatorial candidates want the cameras outlawed, several law enforcement officials defend them as a crime-fighting asset.

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