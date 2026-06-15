Groveland residents report brown, murky water after hydrant maintenance

GROVELAND, Fla. — Residents across parts of Groveland reported waking up to discolored, murky water from their faucets over the weekend, prompting concern and a wave of social media posts.

Several residents shared photos and videos showing water ranging from cloudy to dark brown. Some also reported experiencing low water pressure.

According to the City of Groveland, the discoloration and pressure fluctuations were caused by scheduled fire hydrant maintenance.

One resident told Channel 9 that she noticed it while filling a cup of water. After checking a household water filter that was only a few months old, she found it had turned brown.

A Facebook post on the city’s page says it flushed the hydrants throughout the week of June 8-12 in areas stretching from Blue Cypress Drive to Highway 50.

The city is advising residents who notice discolored water to run their faucets for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the water runs clear, officials say it is safe to drink and use.

There is currently no boil water advisory in effect.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group