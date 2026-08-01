Lake County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating missing 16-year-old girl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Payton Holloway, who was reported missing after leaving a residence in Altoona late at night.

According to deputies, Holloway was last seen at approximately 11:08 p.m. leaving an Altoona residence on foot.

Holloway is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information about Holloway’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or email tips@lcso.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIMELINE by calling 1-800-423-8477.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have seen Holloway or has information that could assist investigators to come forward immediately.

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