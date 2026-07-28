Lake County school buses to begin using stop-arm cameras

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools will begin using stop-arm safety cameras Aug. 10 to protect students traveling to and from school.

The cameras will record motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses.

Drivers caught violating the law will receive educational warnings through Oct. 9. After that date, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will begin issuing citations.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” Lake County Schools Transportation Director Scott Pfender said. “Every day, thousands of Lake County students rely on school buses to get to and from school safely.”

STOP ARM CAMERAS

Pfender said the cameras are intended to increase driver awareness as students travel by bus, bicycle and on foot during the early morning and midafternoon hours.

“A moment of attention and patience can make all the difference,” Pfender said.

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