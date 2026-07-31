Lake County School Board begins search for new superintendent

TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County School Board has launched its search for the district’s next superintendent.

The search follows Superintendent Diane Kornegay’s announcement that she will retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year after more than 35 years in public education and a decade leading Lake County Schools.

Kornegay is Florida’s longest-serving appointed superintendent and was named the state’s 2026 Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

During her tenure, the district earned consecutive A ratings from the Florida Department of Education in 2025 and 2026. Graduation rates at district-operated schools also climbed to a record 96%.

Lake County Schools has created a webpage containing candidate qualifications and application information. Residents can also use the page to submit recommendations and feedback about the search.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 14.

Lake County Schools serves more than 43,000 students and employs more than 5,000 teachers, administrators and support staff. It is Florida’s 19th-largest school district and the largest employer in Lake County.

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