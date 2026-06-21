Lake County receives draft 2050 Comprehensive Plan from consultants

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County recently received the draft of its 2050 Comprehensive Plan from engineering, planning, and design consultants Kimley-Horn. This marks a major milestone in the County’s long-range planning efforts, as the plan is intended to serve as Lake County’s guiding vision for policy and decision-making over the next 10 to 25 years.

Kimley-Horn was contracted for the plan in March 2025. The draft document is subject to change as Lake County proceeds with its final review process and gathers additional public input.

The comprehensive plan focuses on a wide range of areas, including future land use, conservation, economics, transportation, housing, parks and recreation, public facilities, public safety, capital improvements, intergovernmental coordination, and property rights.

As part of its public engagement efforts, Lake County will host three upcoming community workshops to inform residents and solicit feedback on the draft plan. Residents are encouraged to attend these meetings to learn more.

The first workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 22, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Venetian Gardens, Harris Room, located at 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg. The second workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 8, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Umatilla High School Auditorium, 320 N. Trowell Ave., Umatilla. The final workshop is set for Thursday, July 9, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the cafeteria at Aurelia M. Cole Academy, 150 Pitt St., Clermont.

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