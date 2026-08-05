Lake County church overseer re-arrested on new digital voyeurism charges

TAVARES, Fla. — A Lake County church overseer has been re-arrested on new video voyeurism charges after an earlier arrest tied to allegations involving a hidden camera in a church bathroom.

Authorities report that Charles Lucas, 59, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 4, on several sex offense charges, including digital voyeurism. He was taken into custody at 11:44 a.m. by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Tavares and was released later that evening after posting bond.

Lucas was initially arrested on June 19 in connection with allegations that a hidden camera was found in a church bathroom.

Charles Barton Lucas, 59 arrested on June 19, 2026 and charged with video voyeurism after an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Leesburg Police Department.

Charges filed

Court records show the new charges include:

Digital voyeurism by an adult 24 or older on a victim under 16 — second-degree felony.

Digital voyeurism by a person under 19, first violation — first-degree misdemeanor.

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