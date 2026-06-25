Kissimmee police investigating suspicious death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Heather Way after receiving reports of a person with injuries.

Detectives later confirmed they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

No other details have been released.

Earlier Thursday, several Kissimmee police officers were seen in the area near Heather Way and Denn John Lane.

Crime scene tape was also set up in the neighborhood.

The incident was first reported around 10:20 a.m.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

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