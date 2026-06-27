Killdeer birds turn playground into wildlife sanctuary

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The playground at Flagler County’s Wadsworth Elementary School became a protected wildlife sanctuary when school staff discovered a pair of Killdeer birds nested in the middle of the high traffic kindergarten play area.

What started as a ‘little problem’ on the kindergarten playground transformed into a school-wide lesson in compassion, adaptation, and environmental stewardship. A school wide lesson in compassion, adaptation, and environmental stewardship, according to Flagler County Schools.

Baby bird

Killdeer lay their eggs on open ground and are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, according to a release from Flagler County Schools. The playground was wrapped in caution tape, the nest was blocked off, and the entire school community adapted.

Teachers used the opportunity to teach students about wildlife conservation and the importance of sharing our spaces with nature.

Mom and Dad birds

The nest was monitored around the clock using a trail camera, and the successful hatching of the chicks marked a joyous conclusion to the unique school year event.

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