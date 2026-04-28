Keith Givens makes history as the first African-American on Maitland City Council

MAITLAND, Fla. — This is truly a historic moment in Maitland-Keith Givens was warmly sworn in last night as the newest member of the City Council.

He proudly becomes the first African-American elected in Maitland’s history, which dates back to 85. Givens brings a wealth of experience, having served in the FBI for 30 years, including seven years right here in the Orlando area.

His election marks a wonderful milestone, making history as the first Black council member elected since the Reconstruction era.

He is stepping into Seat 2, taking over from outgoing council member Vance Guthrie.

Givens’ impressive background also includes being a retired FBI Special Agent, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and an Army veteran.

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