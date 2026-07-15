“Just unbelievable”: Grandmother of toddler killed in accidental shooting speaks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The grandmother of a toddler who was accidentally shot to death by his four-year-old cousin Sunday is remembering the child as “smart” and full of energy.

“He (Brayden) loved to dress up, and he was a very smart kid, and he was easy to learn stuff,” said Dorothy Tennyson, who spoke with Eyewitness News by phone.

Authorities say Brayden Tennyson was shot to death by his four-year-old cousin while they were briefly left alone in a vehicle with a gun at an Osceola County subdivision.

The gun was not secured, according to Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

The family traveled to the Orlando area from Georgia to celebrate Brayden’s third birthday, which would have been July 14th.

“I was just numb because it’s just unbelievable,” said Tennyson. “You know, you hear a little child full of life, and energy and everything. And then you hear, you know, that he’s dead.”

A balloon release ceremony was held at the family’s Georgia home on Tuesday. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation, and charges against the parents could be forthcoming.

“It’s just hard right now for all of us, but, you know, we know we got to get through it, and so all of those just going to have to be together as one and continue to pray,” said Tennyson.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

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