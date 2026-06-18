Juneteenth 2026: Ways you and your family can celebrate this historic holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Friday marks Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

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The holiday’s name, first used in the 1890s, is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth,” marking June 19, 1856, when Major General Gordon Granger issued the final enforcement of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

According to PBS’s Henry Louis Gates, Jr., “when Granger issued the order, he had no idea that, in establishing the Union Army’s enforcement over the people of Texas [and enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation], he was also establishing the basis for a holiday.”

READ: The history and significance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations date back to the 1860s, consisting primarily of church gatherings in Texas. But in 2021, it became a federal holiday after then-President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

It is the newest federal holiday since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established in 1983.

The City of Orlando has plenty of opportunities for you and your family to get out this weekend and not only learn more about this historic day but have some fun while you’re at it!

Juneteenth Celebration - The Citrus Club (June 18)

Through live entertainment, a three-course meal, a film screening, and a performance by GRAMMY Award-winning Dr. Jeffrey Redding, this celebration will certainly be one you’ll never forget.

History Alive: Famous Floridians - Orange County Regional History Center (June 19)

The Orange County Regional History Center invites you to “commemorate Juneteenth with a free, full-day celebration of the Black American trailblazers who shaped Orlando.” The event will feature film screenings, family-friendly activities, guided museum tours, and more, all at no cost.

Juneteenth Weekend - Eatonville (June 19-20)

“The Town that Freedom Built,” Florida’s first self-governing all-black municipality, promises a lively weekend, with community art and live music at the Juneteenth Youth Jam, a musical dinner showcase inspired by Black spirituals, and more.

A Night Under the Stars: Juneteenth Jazz & Jubilee - Hannibal Square (June 20)

Historic Hannibal Square will host this “sophisticated” annual event that “combines dining, music, shopping, and more.”

Juneteenth Black History Bus Tour - Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando (June 20)

Join Paving Pathways as they “uncover the rich legacy of Black history in Central Florida” through this all-encompassing bus tour. The group invites you to “[delve] into stories of resilience, achievement, and cultural vibrancy” that have shaped our region. Tickets start at $65.87.

Juneteenth Celebration - Winter Garden (June 20)

Hosted by the town of Winter Garden, this celebration promises “family-friendly activities, entertainment, community resource booths, [and] a variety of food and merchandise for sale.” Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankest, sit back, and enjoy the festivities!

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