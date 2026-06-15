Joseph Kent joins St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum as new director

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum announced a new leadership appointment.

The museum said Joseph Kent has been named its new director of curatorial affairs.

Joseph Kent Kent joins the St. Augustine museum after serving at the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, where he worked on exhibitions, historical interpretation and collections stewardship.

Kent joins the St. Augustine museum after serving at the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, where he worked on exhibitions, historical interpretation and collections stewardship.

“We are excited to welcome Joe to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum,” Jason Titcomb, executive director, said in a news release. “His leadership experience in museums including exhibits, collections, and public engagement will strengthen our efforts as we continue to expand our educational programs, exhibitions, and research initiatives.”

Kent said he is looking forward to helping share the region’s maritime history.

“I am honored to join the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum and become part of an institution with such a strong reputation for preservation, education, and community engagement,” Kent said in the release.

The appointment comes as the museum celebrates Titcomb’s first year as executive director.

Jason Titcomb Titcomb has been with the museum since 2014 and previously served as director of curatorial affairs.

Titcomb has been with the museum since 2014 and previously served as director of curatorial affairs. The museum said he has helped lead improvements in collections stewardship and contributed to the museum’s accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum focuses on maritime research, conservation, education and public programming.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

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