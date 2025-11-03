Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings files paperwork for Florida governor campaign

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has filed paperwork to run as a candidate in the Florida governor’s race, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

The website shows the filing was made on October 31st.

Demings is expected to hold an event later this week with an official announcement of his campaign.

He joins a slew of other candidates seeking the role. That list can be found HERE.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

